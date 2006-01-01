Chances are you might be using text message (or email) to handle all your client interactions. Customer interactions can range from new client onboarding, to back-and-forth logistics, to appointment follow-ups, to monthly check-ins, to even running campaigns or announcements to client lists.

Within each customer chat thread in PocketSuite you have detailed access to the entire history of interactions with that client...and that doesn't mean just text. That means messages, photos shared, call logs (missed calls and connected calls), notes, contact details, and even appointment & payment history (we discuss these features below). So if it's a responsible and timely business a client wants to hire, having PocketSuite Messenger at your disposal for quick customer access and record keeping is a win. 2. More than just texting Simple texts and emojis are great for friends, but with clients you might need more than that. That's why PocketSuite comes with the ability for you to communicate with clients in more ways that just a simple back-and-forth. Messaging features for businesses include: